Bulletin board - Kenston 05/27/2021

chagrinvalleytoday.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Kenston Board of Education approved the five-year forecast for their general fund, which gives a long-term view of the district’s finances at the May meeting. Treasurer Paul J. Pestello annually submits the forecast to the Ohio Department of Education in October and May and makes updates during the year as information changes. The five-year forecast reflects conservative projections based on historical trends and assumptions for the future known at a specific point in time.

