Miitopia Review

What is going on in Mundaun? The plot follows Curdin, a young man returning to his childhood home for the funeral of his grandfather. But the plot doesn’t tell the whole story. As Curdin is spirited along a high and rocky route, by bus, he reads a handwritten letter from the parish priest. Two things are worthy of note here. One, that no vehicle can hope to travel such a road, backed by ominously building chords, without invoking the opening of The Shining. And two, the note. Not just that it reads, “There is no need for you to make the journey up here”—an odd thing to say to someone recently bereaved—but the way that it is composed of the same strokes and scratches, on a yellowy plane, as the world around it. What are we to make of this scrawling style? Is it a comment on the impermanence of life, the pencillike frailty with which we make our mark? One thing is for sure: After Curdin arrives to find his grandfather’s grave vacant, and a painting of the burning barn in which the old man died, things look sketchy.