Bulletin board - Orange 05/27/2021

The annual Community Day at Moreland Hills Elementary School took place last week, looking a little different from previous years. Students created “credit cards” and were invited to shop online by purchasing items created by classmates, including everything from plant pals and stone buddies to smoothies and bracelets. Virtual students created commercials for the items and marketing tools. Students also created three-dimensional rural, suburban and urban buildings and towns. All students purchased theater tickets to enjoy an afternoon at the movies together with popcorn.