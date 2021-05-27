Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, OH

Bulletin board - Orange 05/27/2021

chagrinvalleytoday.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual Community Day at Moreland Hills Elementary School took place last week, looking a little different from previous years. Students created “credit cards” and were invited to shop online by purchasing items created by classmates, including everything from plant pals and stone buddies to smoothies and bracelets. Virtual students created commercials for the items and marketing tools. Students also created three-dimensional rural, suburban and urban buildings and towns. All students purchased theater tickets to enjoy an afternoon at the movies together with popcorn.

www.chagrinvalleytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange, OH
City
Moreland Hills, OH
Local
Ohio Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading And Writing#Bulletin Board#Art School#Grade School#Online Students#Book Tickets#Brady Middle School#Community#Kent State#Theater Tickets#Popcorn#Teacher David Tirpak#Classmates#Virtual Students#Festival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
News Break
Marketing
Related
Beachwood, OHCleveland Jewish News

More information sought from school districts about territory transfer

Superintendents of both Orange and Beachwood city school districts have received requests for information about a potential territory transfer that would place all the homes on North Pointe Drive in the Pointe at Sterling Lakes subdivision in the Orange district. Parents of students in three families were informed in April...
Orange, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Orange to begin construction of trails on Orangewood Drive June 1

ORANGE, Ohio – Construction of the village’s recreational trails on Orangewood Drive will begin June 1, Mayor Kathy U. Mulcahy told Village Council Wednesday (May 12). Mulcahy said the construction is expected to take about three months and will happen in three phases. Orangewood Drive will be open for one-way, westbound traffic only in each section of the street under construction during each phase, she said.