The Orioles are back home in Baltimore. And unlike earlier this season, that’s probably a good thing. The O’s, in the midst of a 19-game road losing streak that’s quickly approaching an American League record, will get to press pause on that stretch of futility for the next six days as they host a pair of three-game series at Camden Yards. The Birds’ most recent homestand from May 31-June 9 was a successful one, with the O’s posting a 5-3 record and winning or splitting all three series.