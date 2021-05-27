Shepard’s pair of goals leads Saintes past Eagles in regionals
In a rematch from April 9 where Underwood beat St. Albert 3-2, The Saintes avenged that loss by defeating Underwood 2-1 in the Class 1A Region 2 quarterfinal at Underwood. Freshman Georgia Paulson put the Eagles up 1-0 with a goal just three minutes into the game. After lots of defense from both squads for the rest of that half, Saintes senior Makenna Shepard scored the equalizer in the 48th minute from the right side of the goal box.nonpareilonline.com