Underwood, IA

Shepard’s pair of goals leads Saintes past Eagles in regionals

By Austin Heinen
nonpareilonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a rematch from April 9 where Underwood beat St. Albert 3-2, The Saintes avenged that loss by defeating Underwood 2-1 in the Class 1A Region 2 quarterfinal at Underwood. Freshman Georgia Paulson put the Eagles up 1-0 with a goal just three minutes into the game. After lots of defense from both squads for the rest of that half, Saintes senior Makenna Shepard scored the equalizer in the 48th minute from the right side of the goal box.

nonpareilonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
