Shepard’s pair of goals leads Saintes past Eagles in regionals

Michael Pottebaum and Jacob Greving will represent the Kuemper Knights in Des Moines and could be joined by Max Meyers and Grace C Hoffman. Pottebaum finished 2nd in the 800 Meters in 2:02.29 and automatically qualified for State. Greving also had a very good run taking 2nd in the 3200 Meters in 10:53.69 and he qualified for State. Max Meyers should qualify on time as he was ranked 3rd in the state in the 400 Hurdles entering the night and had two of the other top state performers in Class 2A in his meet. He would finish 3rd at the meet on Thursday but his 55.87 should get him to Des Moines. Grace C Hoffman might make it for the Kuemper girls in the 400 Hurdles where she finished 3rd in 1:11.72. Macy Blum in the Long Jump (4th) and Kenzie Schon (5th) in the Shot Put might be options as well.