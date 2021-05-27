Live and learn - 05/27/2021
Laurel School freshman Kaitlyn Ernst of Hunting Valley received first place at the Northeastern Ohio Science and Engineering Fair, qualifying her for the state competition. Kaitlyn placed first in the Health and Medicine category for grades nine through 10. Her project focused on the effects of a protein nitrotyrosine modification on the tumor immune microenvironment. She conducted research through Case Western Reserve University last summer to prepare. She also received a "Superior" rating in the 2021 Virtual District Science Day and is now eligible to compete in the State Science fair.