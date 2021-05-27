Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cuyahoga County, OH

Live and learn - 05/27/2021

chagrinvalleytoday.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaurel School freshman Kaitlyn Ernst of Hunting Valley received first place at the Northeastern Ohio Science and Engineering Fair, qualifying her for the state competition. Kaitlyn placed first in the Health and Medicine category for grades nine through 10. Her project focused on the effects of a protein nitrotyrosine modification on the tumor immune microenvironment. She conducted research through Case Western Reserve University last summer to prepare. She also received a “Superior” rating in the 2021 Virtual District Science Day and is now eligible to compete in the State Science fair.

www.chagrinvalleytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Education#Live And Learn#Engineering Students#Stem Education#School Education#University Education#Laurel School#Hunting Valley#The Health And Medicine#State Science#Ncgs#First Republic Bank#Notre Dame Cathedral#Ndcl#Orange Village#Living The Truth#Awards Honor Students#Underserved Backgrounds#Teachers#Grades
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Education
Related
Richmond Heights, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Innovative aviation curriculum takes local students to new heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A new, innovative aviation curriculum is taking local students to new heights. It’s called the Aviation Career Exploration Program and was launched in the Richmond Heights Local School District for students in the 7th grade through 12th grade. As part of the program, on Thursday...
Orange, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Orange Board of Education receives 10 applications for vacancy

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – The Orange Board of Education received 10 applications for its vacancy by the May 7 deadline, according to board President Rebecca Boyle. At the school board meeting Monday (May 10), Boyle said the board will review the applications this week. Interviews will take place between Sunday (May 16) and May 19.
Shaker Heights, OHCleveland Jewish News

Shaker Heights 12th grader wins Stop the Hate grand prize

Shaker Heights High School senior Thomas Smyers was crowned the grand-prize winner of the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s 13th annual Stop the Hate Youth Speak Out essay contest May 11. Stop the Hate, which aims to combat bias and bigotry, is split into the Youth Speak Out essay contest...
Cuyahoga County, OHideastream.org

Nonprofit Provides Essential Home Repairs To Cuyahoga County Residents

Cleveland resident Vera English said she was worried she might have to move out of the home she’s lived in for 24 years when the furnace failed in early March. “Just a regular day and it got cold, just got really, really cold in the house,” the 65-year-old Collinwood resident said. “At first I was thinking maybe it’s just the pilot light. I had no idea how to light it because I know I’ve had people come out and light it before.”
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘Differences aren’t obstacles:’ Stop the Hate finalist Madaleine Carter

Madaleine Carter is a junior at Beaumont School. The 13th annual Stop the Hate Youth Speak Out contest, hosted by the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage, awards $100,000 to 25 students in sixth-12th grades in 12 Northeast Ohio counties. The competition is rooted in the Jewish value of respect for all humanity. Cleveland.com is posting the top 10 finalists. See all the essays here.
Cuyahoga County, OHcuyahogacounty.us

Cuyahoga Performance Q1 2021 Highlights

Cuyahoga Performance is a tool the County uses to monitor and report our progress on County goals and priorities. We do this to increase transparency, show the impact of our programs, and engage the community in conversations about how we can achieve positive results for our community. Each quarter the...
Cuyahoga County, OHcuyahogacounty.us

Cuyahoga County Diversion Center Now Open

The Cuyahoga County Diversion Center opened its doors on May 3. It is a first-of-its kind facility in Ohio, working in conjunction with law enforcement to help individuals involved in a low-level offense who are exhibiting signs and symptoms of a mental illness and/or addiction receive the help, care and linkage to community resources they need in a treatment environment rather than going to the County jail.