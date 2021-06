In one of only three games on the MLB schedule Monday, the Chicago Cubs meet the San Diego Padres for the first of a three-game set in the Golden State. The Cubs come into the series with a 33-26 record, currently tied with the streaking-Milwaukee Brewers for first in the National League Central. The Cubs were one of the hottest teams in baseball at the end of May, but hit a roadblock over the weekend in a series against the San Francisco Giants, where San Fran took three of four against Chicago.