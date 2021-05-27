Do Just One Thing

Did you know tea is the second-most-consumed beverage in the world, right after water? Since tea is gaining popularity for its taste and health benefits, it makes sense to wonder if the tea you’re brewing and sipping is environmentally friendly and grown with the growers and farmers in mind. When buying tea, look for varietals that are certified by independent nonprofit organizations like the Rainforest Alliance or Fair Trade USA, which have standards to make sure the growing and labor practices are sustainable. And major tea companies are taking steps, too, creating Tea 2030, a project of Forum for the Future, which works to promote global sustainability. Brands like Tazo, Republic of Tea and Lipton are members of Tea 2030.