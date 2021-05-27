Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nonprofit Organizations

Do Just One Thing

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

Did you know tea is the second-most-consumed beverage in the world, right after water? Since tea is gaining popularity for its taste and health benefits, it makes sense to wonder if the tea you’re brewing and sipping is environmentally friendly and grown with the growers and farmers in mind. When buying tea, look for varietals that are certified by independent nonprofit organizations like the Rainforest Alliance or Fair Trade USA, which have standards to make sure the growing and labor practices are sustainable. And major tea companies are taking steps, too, creating Tea 2030, a project of Forum for the Future, which works to promote global sustainability. Brands like Tazo, Republic of Tea and Lipton are members of Tea 2030.

www.arcamax.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair Trade Usa#The Rainforest Alliance#Fair Trade Usa#Forum For The Future#Tazo#Mind#Taste#Buying Tea#Brands#Environmentally Friendly#Major Tea Companies#Varietals#Growers#Popularity#Sustainability#Standards#Farmers#Brewing#Health Benefits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Always Do This One Thing Before Using Your Backyard Barbecue

Summer means grilling — lighting the hardwood charcoal or briquets or igniting the propane to impart that inimitable outdoor culinary magic on hot dogs and burgers, chicken and shrimp, maybe even vegetables. There are many good recommendations for seasoning the food, tending the fire, and the like, and recommended using a meat thermometer to determine […]
Milton, DEwrde.com

Cool Things to Do This Weekend

DELAWARE- What better way to kick off Memorial Day weekend than with a cold beer that supports those who served and sacrificed for our nation? Revelation Brewing is launching a new brew "Grateful Nation". The IPA is triple hopped with a special blend of 5 incredible North American hop varieties. With a tribute to the United States in a red, white, and blue can. The beer is on tap on Friday until supplies last. Cans go on sale Saturday at 10 until supplies last with one case allowed per customer.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Plastic Littering Prevention Packaging

The Elopak Pure-Pak cartons are being reformatted by the brand with a tethered cap called the Pure-TwistFlip that will help to reduce the occurrence of plastic waste entering the environment. The cap will be connected directly to the packaging and thus eliminate the need to be removed and disposed of on its own. This is reported to help keep the amount of plastic used low and utilize a lightweight packaging solution to not interfere with weight.
Recipesvivaglammagazine.com

7 Meat-Free Grilling Alternatives for Vegans

With the summer season just around the corner, it’s time to gear up for outdoor activities and prepare the grill for some yummy and delicious grub. When you talk about grilling and BBQs, people limit themselves to meat. But there are several mouth-watering plant-based recipes that are perfect for your veggie grill. Apart from the food, choosing the right grill will help you cook your food the way you prefer and to perfection. While shopping for a grill you may have come across Member’s Mark grills at Sam’s Club. Ever wondered who makes these grills? See here.
Recipeskrazykitchenmom.com

Tropical Cottage Cheese Fruit Salad

This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission. Brighten up your brunch or lunch menu. Creamy, crunchy, sweet, fruity tropical cottage cheese fruit salad is not only good, but it’s good for you. Why We Love This Recipe. If you can dice...
Industryliveandletsfly.com

Yum: United Airlines Restores Fresh Fruit Onboard

A small, but personally meaningful catering victory this month, as United Airlines has restored freshly-cut fruit onboard both domestic and international flights. United Airlines Returns Fresh Cut Fruit With Breakfast. Breakfast is my favorite meal of the day and whether I am out and about or at home, my breakfast...
Recipestmj4.com

No Sugar Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies with Bacon!

After a life-threatening event, Jayne Jones wanted to make a lifestyle change. Jayne eliminated sugar, fruit, flour and snacking from her diet, which sped up her recovery. After six months of blood, sweat and tears, Jayne rolled up her sleeves and went to work as the No Sugar Baker. Jayne...
Food & Drinksthymeandjoy.com

Homemade Electrolyte Lemonade

Homemade Electrolyte Lemonade -an easy recipe for making this refreshing electrolyte drink with all natural, sugar-free ingredients. This hydrating DIY electrolyte drink will help your recover and replenish essential minerals -the perfect post-workout refreshment. Orange Theory workouts are no joke. My twice weekly sessions push me to my limits in...
Food & Drinksgermany.travel

Healthy and delicious: Germany’s traditional spas Cuisine

Indeed, his ideas come very close to the notions of healthy eating and avoiding mass-produced foods that are gaining in popularity today. This doesn’t mean that you have to forego culinary enjoyment; quite the opposite, in fact. Many of the chefs at Germany’s health resorts and spas are at the very top of their profession and work with high-quality, organic regional produce. They use herbs and medicinal plants in their cooking, and are also extremely creative when it comes to vegetarian and vegan dishes.
Skin CareNY Daily News

Eat to glow: Foods that can boost skin health

The old axiom “you are what you eat” holds true. What we eat can play a huge role in the health of various areas of our bodies, including the brain and heart. And that list includes the skin. A trip to the supermarket or farmers market offers up a bounty of vanity fare as certain foods can turn around tired-looking skin and even offer some natural protection from the rays of the yellow orb above. “Skin health starts from the inside and is dependent on how well we nourish it through our dietary choices,” says dietitian Cindi Lockhart, owner of Lockhart Wellness Solutions.
Drinksfoodindustryexecutive.com

2021/22 Food and Beverage Trends from Culinary Tides

COVID-19 and the accompanying recession have amplified and accelerated trends seen in pre-pandemic political and economic unease, according to Shifting Sands: Trends Shaping the Food Industry in 2021/22 from Culinary Tides. With the world in flux, identifying trends that will resonate with consumers is difficult. Culinary Tides’ cross-analysis of 224...
Food & Drinksthecoconutmama.com

Bulletproof Coffee Recipe

This bulletproof coffee recipe uses keto-friendly fats like grass-fed butter and MTC oil to make a delicious fat-burning breakfast coffee. Initially coined by Dave Asprey, bulletproof coffee has become a staple for many, myself included!. I follow an intermittent fasting lifestyle and a ketogenic diet and have reaped many benefits...
Recipesmyfoodveda.com

Watermelon Sorbet without Blender or Ice Cream Maker

When summers are on your doorstep, you don’t need a reason to try refreshing and chilled recipes. The same applies to me. That’s why this time I brought to you a cool yet easy to make the recipe for watermelon sorbet. Watermelon sorbet is a vegan and gluten-free recipe made with frozen watermelon by adding some mint leaves, lemon and sugar. Classically this looks like an ice cream scoop but this recipe is easy to make which means watermelon sorbet without using any ice cream maker or blender so it’s different.
Food & Drinksfooyoh.com

Can all-natural zero-calorie sweetener be used for your beverages?

In current circumstances, most people are concentrating on their well-being and are trying to consume less sugar. An increase in consumption of sugar leads to various conditions like diabetes and obesity. However, most of the sugar content generally comes from beverages and food. For this reason, there has been a...
DrinksPosted by
Popular Science

Caffeine lovers rejoice! Here are the best cold brew coffee makers to jumpstart your morning

If you love the taste of cold brew coffee but have a hard time swallowing the cost of a daily cup, it might be time to introduce a cold brew system into your kitchen. Cold brew—not to be confused with iced coffee—is made with low heat, which creates lower acidity for a smoother, sweeter taste. The best cold brew coffee makers not only treat you to this luxurious flavor in the comfort of your own home, but they are also simple to use. From a quick brew to a nitro cold brew at home, we’ve rounded up the best cold brew coffee maker models so you can play barista without the hassle of waiting in line behind any cranky customers.
RecipesChicago Sun-Times

It’s OK to slurp your vegetables: try this shrimp cocktail gazpacho

When spring and summer bring warm days, I keep our meals light and garden-fresh with a minimum of cooking. Cold soups, abundant salads, tapas and antipasti are elevated to dinner course level, providing simple and refreshing nourishment, while greedily taking advantage of the farmers market bounty. The trick to eating...
Interior Designthespruce.com

Tan France Says This Is the One Thing You Shouldn't Do When Decorating Your Home

Tan France, the silver-haired resident fashionista from Netflix's Queer Eye, really is just like us—at least a little. During a recent 15-minute Zoom call, he touched on so many things we love here at The Spruce: how to make our homes beautiful, floral arrangements, and Trader Joe's snacks. Plus he gushed about his baby nursery decor (he and his husband will be parents via surrogate sometime this summer) and a new instant coffee he says tastes like the real thing. And bonus, we were dressed similarly—we both chose a French Breton-style shirt and jeans. Read on for his advice on decorating your home and more.