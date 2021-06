*Lauren is in italics as she wanted to be fancy, and Liza is not because she wants to be taller. Due to our matching golden locks of hair, we claimed to be sisters. We were attached at the hip, theoretically of course, and kindergarten was no match for us. Starting school for the first time is scary, but the bubbly little girl as animated as a Disney character made coming to class every day something I looked forward to. It’s insane to me to think that you were one of my first ever friends. I never realized that the friends I met in kindergarten would be the ones that would stick with me forever; good thing I found a super sweet one who’s always there for me.