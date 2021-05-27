Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 26

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. 1B Jose Marmolejos, 3B Jantzen Witte and 2B Ty Kelly each homered and combeind to drive in 6 runs as Tacoma defeated Round Rock 7–3 on Monday night. The win was the Rainiers 4th straight victory, their longest winning streak of the season. Marmolejos (2x3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB) led the team with 2 hits, while Kelly (1x3, R, HR, 4 RBI, BB) drove in a team-high 4 runs with a grand slam home run with 2 outs in the bottom of the 6th inning. C Cal Raleigh (1x4) and Witte (1x3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB, SB) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 5 hits. Starter Logan Verrett (5.2,2,1,1,2,4) recorded the win in his Tacoma debut, allowing only 1 run on 2 hits while walking 2 and striking out 4 over 5.2 innings. RH Ryan Dull (1.1,2,1,1,0,2,HR), LH Daniel Zamora (1.0,1,0,0,0,1) and RH Justin Grimm (1.0,2,1,1,1,1) combined to allow 2 runs over the final 3.1 innings in relief.