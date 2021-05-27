Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 26

By Bleed Cubbie Blue
chatsports.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa Cubs were excommunicated by the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 4-3. The loss was Iowa’s fourth-straight defeat. Kohl Stewart took the loss despite turning in a good start. Stewart was charged with three runs on five hits over six innings. Stewart struck out six Saints and walked one. Trevor...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kohl Stewart
Person
Kyle Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Hits#The Iowa Cubs#Rehab#Turning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTitusville Herald

Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0

A- for Gutierrez in the 6th. b-struck out for Akiyama in the 6th. c-flied out for Nance in the 8th. d-struck out for Brach in the 9th. LOB_Cincinnati 10, Chicago 4. 2B_Stephenson (5), Barnhart (10), Schrock (2). HR_Bote (5), off Gutierrez. RBIs_Bote (23). SB_Báez (8). CS_Báez (1), Bryant (2). S_Gutierrez.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 3

A-flied out for Anderson in the 5th. b-struck out for Wisdom in the 8th. c-walked for Crick in the 8th. E_Báez (11), Perez (2), Craig (1). LOB_Chicago 6, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Wisdom (1), Contreras (4), González (6). HR_Bryant (11), off Anderson; Wisdom (1), off Anderson; Reynolds (5), off Hendricks; Polanco (5), off Hendricks; Perez (3), off Hendricks. RBIs_Bryant 2 (32), Báez (33), Happ (12), Wisdom (1), Reynolds (19), Polanco (13), Perez (5). SB_Contreras (3). CS_Frazier (4).
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Report: Cubs signing Dee Strange-Gordon to minor-league deal

The Chicago Cubs are signing former batting champion Dee Strange-Gordon to a minor-league deal, The Athletic reported Wednesday. A two-time All-Star and a Gold Glove winner, the 33-year-old veteran primarily has been a second baseman but can also play shortstop and the outfield. The Cubs suddenly are shorthanded in the middle infield.
MLBSFGate

San Diego-Chicago Cubs Runs

Padres second. Fernando Tatis Jr. reaches on error to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Javier Baez. Eric Hosmer grounds out to shortstop, Javier Baez to Kris Bryant. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Wil Myers singles to right field. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Jurickson Profar singles to shallow right field. Wil Myers to third. Victor Caratini grounds out to second base. Jurickson Profar out at second.
MLBPosted by
247Sports

Diamond Dawgs in the Minor Leagues Update: May 28

While the global pandemic just delayed the MLB season; the entire MILB year was cancelled in 2020 which meant many players weren’t able to play the game that they loved. It made its triumphant return last week though many Minor League organizations have had to shut down as the system gets tightened up a bit.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — May 25

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. 1B Jose Marmolejos, 3B Jantzen Witte and 2B Ty Kelly each homered and combeind to drive in 6 runs as Tacoma defeated Round Rock 7–3 on Monday night. The win was the Rainiers 4th straight victory, their longest winning streak of the season. Marmolejos (2x3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB) led the team with 2 hits, while Kelly (1x3, R, HR, 4 RBI, BB) drove in a team-high 4 runs with a grand slam home run with 2 outs in the bottom of the 6th inning. C Cal Raleigh (1x4) and Witte (1x3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB, SB) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 5 hits. Starter Logan Verrett (5.2,2,1,1,2,4) recorded the win in his Tacoma debut, allowing only 1 run on 2 hits while walking 2 and striking out 4 over 5.2 innings. RH Ryan Dull (1.1,2,1,1,0,2,HR), LH Daniel Zamora (1.0,1,0,0,0,1) and RH Justin Grimm (1.0,2,1,1,1,1) combined to allow 2 runs over the final 3.1 innings in relief.
MLBYardbarker

May 29th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Zach Logue strikes out 12 in win

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. The system went. Buffalo drops three in a row, surrendering 3 runs on 9 hits including 2 home runs. New Hampshire held the Patriots to one run on 3 hits and took advantage of four Patriot errors to take game 1. New Hampshire surrendered 7 runs in the 1st inning of game 2 and couldn’t muster any offense. Vancouver allowed 9 runs over the first 4 innings, scoring 1 run on 3 hits. Dunedin had a rest day.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs 2021 Rule 5 Draft & Minor League Free-Agent Watch List

As things stand right now... 64 Cubs minor leaguers are eligible for selection in the December 2021 MLB Rule 5 Draft, and 46 Cubs minor leaguers (36 post-2021 6YFA and ten 2021 second-contract players) are eligible to be declared MLB Rule 9 (formerly known as MLB Rule 55) minor league 6YFA at 5 PM Eastern on the 5th day after the final game of the 2021 World Series (or at 5 PM Eastern on October 15th if the 2021 World Series is cancelled).
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs minor leagues: Three up, three down and pitch counts

The Cubs have had two starting pitchers at Low-A start fairly well at the lower levels. While some people in the universe are much better at pitch assessing than I am, I tend to be very step-by-step. “Is this pitcher younger than his level?“ “Is he pitching better than his level?” They’re very basic thoughts, and possibly time-consuming, but it’s my preference of methods. If a pitcher is better than a level, at some point, he figures to get promoted.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Month in Review for May: Outlook Shifts After 19 Wins

What a difference a month makes, Cubs fans. When I wrote my April review it felt like doom lurked around the corner, with a last-place standing fueling talk of an imminent rebuild. Just four weeks later, the bullpen is breaking records and team revenues are surpassing expectations. Things could easily...
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox Weekly Minor League Update: May 24-30

Adam Engel .223 BA, 2 XBH, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 SB. Kodi Medeiros 1 1⁄3 IP, 0.00 ERA, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 K. The rehabbers are back! Adam Engel got the MVP this week, showing some power, while Jace Fry came back and already has an 18.00 K/9. Both have looked good in Triple-A so far, but they are in different situations.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Vote for the BCB Cubs Minor League Player of the Month!

The first month of minor league baseball since August 2019 is now complete, so it’s time to honor the best in Cubs minor leaguers with the Bleed Cubbie Blue Cubs Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month Awards. Here’s how it works. I pick two nominees from each of...
MLBawaybackgone.com

Cleveland Indians Minor League Report: 3 players who were cold in May

Cleveland Indians Minor League Report: 3 players who were cold in May. The first month of the minor league baseball season is officially complete and the affiliates of the Cleveland Indians have had mixed results. That’s not entirely unexpected as most of these players haven’t played as part of the Cleveland organization since the 2019 campaign concluded due to the 2020 minor league season being canceled.
MLBdraysbay.com

Rays prospects and minor leagues: Charleston closes May with sweep

With one month in the books, I was looking over May splits to highlight some individuals, and something stood out. After the lost season, it’s clear the Rays are exercising caution with their pitchers. Of the 72 pitchers who have appeared in the minors this season, only Drew Strotman has averaged over five innings per appearance.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: No Baez, No Bryant, No Contreras

The Cubs are lining up against old friends Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini in San Diego today. It’s a rubber match and the Cubs are without a number of key regulars, some scheduled, some injured, some unexpected. Let’s see what David Ross has got for us today. Chicago Cubs Lineup: