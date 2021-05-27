Cancel
Hong Kong changes electoral law, reduces direct public vote

By ZEN SOO
Seattle Times
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s legislature on Thursday passed a bill amending electoral laws that drastically reduces the public’s ability to vote and increases the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city. The new law empowers the city’s national security department to check the backgrounds of potential...

