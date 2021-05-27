Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Dr. Keith Roach: Marketing pharmaceuticals to the public

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDear Dr. Roach • As I watch TV, I see a lot of drug advertisements. Why would the drug companies advertise to the general public when doctors are the people prescribing the new drugs? Or are they advertising to doctors through TV and the general public just sees the advertisement? — C.S.

www.stltoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aisha
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Drugs#Conflict Of Interest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Marketing
Related
Industryjioforme.com

US FDA Adds Rare Cardiac Inflammation Warning to Pfizer, Modana Vaccine

On Friday, US drug regulators added a warning to the literature associated with Pfizer’s BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccinations, indicating a rare risk of post-use cardiac inflammation. According to the FDA, for each vaccine, the fact sheet for healthcare providers has been revised to include a warning that reports of...
Questa, NMhealthcareittoday.com

Bicycle Health Raises $27 Million Series A To Expand Treatment and Access For Opioid Use Disorder Nationwide

Bicycle Health, the leading virtual care provider of evidence based treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD) today announced a $27 Million Series A investment led by Questa Capital with participation from City Light Capital, Emily Melton and previous investor SignalFire. Since the start of the pandemic, Bicycle Health has grown 30% month over month and is now the largest virtual care platform for OUD by geographic footprint and insurance coverage. The company will use the capital to expand its rapidly growing clinician network, partner with additional payers, invest in research and continue building local community partnerships to reach those without other treatment options.
POTUSWashington Times

Ending the opioid scourge

With President Biden and Vice President Harris now scheduled to travel to the U.S. southern border to see the problems that exist down there for themselves, perhaps the nation’s attention can be refocused on the scourge of illegal opioids. Since the 1990s, these drugs and their illegal copycats containing lethal doses of fentanyl have been destroying families and futures while allowing drug gangs in the U.S., Mexico and China to grow rich.
Medical & Biotechroche.com

Roche’s Actemra/RoActemra receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised adults and children

The authorisation enables emergency use of Actemra/RoActemra for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised adult and paediatric patients. Basel, 25 June 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for intravenous Actemra/RoActemra® (tocilizumab) for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised adults and paediatric patients (two years of age and older) who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). The EUA is based on results from four randomised, controlled studies that evaluated Actemra/RoActemra for the treatment of COVID-19 in more than 5,500 hospitalised patients. The results of these studies suggest that Actemra/RoActemra may improve outcomes in patients receiving corticosteroids and requiring supplemental oxygen or breathing support.
Medical & BiotechMedagadget.com

Pharmaceutical Water Market: High Prevalence and Increase in Incidence of Diabetes to Propel the Market Growth

According to the report, the global pharmaceutical water market was valued at US$ 24.3 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~10% from 2020 to 2030. HPLC grade water is essential for preparing mobile phases and samples. Water used in the HPLC process should be purified through a combination of distillation, reverse osmosis, ultraviolet irradiation, filtering, ion exchange, and other methods. Water for HPLC should comply with the highest purity specified under type 1 by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM). This water requires mixed bed deionization and filtration with 0.2μ membrane filters.
Medical & BiotechForbes

Pharmaceutical Marketing In The New Normal: Improving Communication With Healthcare Providers

Chief Marketing Officer at Sermo. Over the last decade, the pharmaceutical marketing landscape has undergone a significant shift. According to 2020 Accenture research, 87% of healthcare providers (HCPs) want either virtual or a mix of virtual and in-person meetings with pharmaceutical reps even after the pandemic ends. And a recent Real Time Covid-19 Barometer Survey of physicians by my company, Sermo, showed that 67% believe pharmaceutical companies could improve communications with HCPs and could do more to help physicians make prescribing decisions. (We have released 18 Real Time Covid-19 Barometer studies to date beginning in March 2020 with sample sizes ranging from about 2,000 to 6,000 physician respondents.)
Medical & Biotechonpblog.com

Antihypertensive Drugs Market Impressive Growth to reach $28,797 million by 2026 | Johnson and Johnson, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceutical

The global antihypertensive market accounted for $22,557 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $28,797 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026. Antihypertensive drugs are employed for the treatment of patients suffering from hypertension. Hypertension is a medical condition, which involves rise in blood pressure in the arteries. Furthermore, the patient suffering from hypertension is highly susceptible to other complications, which include heart failure and aneurysm. Therefore, the treatment of this medical condition requires early diagnosis and management by the use of antihypertensive drugs. Some of the antihypertensive drugs available in the market include beta blockers, calcium channel blockers, and vasodilators. These drugs are prescribed by a physician, and are available in retail stores and hospital pharmacies.
Medical & Biotechindialife.us

US FDA approves drug developed by Indian-American's firm

Washington, June 22 : The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a drug manufactured by the Virginia-based Sarfez Pharmaceuticals, which is owned by Indian-American Salim Shah, a media report said. According to the company, the drug called SoanzXR "provides a new treatment option to people suffering from heart...
Saint Louis County, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Stool softeners not habit-forming

Dear Dr. Roach • I'm an 84-year-old male who has recently found relief from lifelong strain in bowel movements by using stool softeners. I would like to know if they're habit-forming if taken once a day. I've tried Metamucil without as good of results. Please comment on both. Thank you. — B.C.
Medical & Biotechslenterprise.com

Civica launches unit to market high-cost generic meds

Lehi-based Civica Rx Inc. has launched a new operating unit designed to lower the cost of select high-cost generic medicines. The unit, to be named CivicaScript, will be headed by Gina Guinasso, who comes to Civica from OptumRx, a United Health Group company, where she was senior vice president of commercial and Medicare formulary strategy.
Medical & Biotechonpblog.com

Albendazole Anthelmintic Drug Market 2021-2028 Market showing Huge Growth by Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, GlaxoSmithKline, Salius Pharma, Sequent Scientific

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Albendazole Anthelmintic Drug Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Albendazole Anthelmintic Drug Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Industryyournewsnet.com

FDA Adds Warnings to Pfizer and Moderna Shots

The food and drug administration announcing revisions to patient and provider fact sheets for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. According to a recent release, patients and providers should be informed of suggested increased risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart) following vaccination.
IndustryWebMD

Pfizer Halts Distribution of Stop-Smoking Pill Chantix

June 25, 2021 -- Pfizer is suspending distribution of the anti-smoking treatment Chantix after heightened levels of the carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) were found in some lots of the pills. The pharmaceutical company is also recalling some lots of Chantix that may have high levels of NDMA, Reuters reported. Pfizer told...
Public Healthindialife.us

US FDA okays arthritis drug for treatment of Covid-19

Washington, June 26 : The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the drug Actemra (tocilizumab) -- used for arthritis -- for the treatment of hospitalised patients with Covid-19. Under the EUA, the drug can be administered only ot hospitalised adults and pediatric patients (2 years of age and older), receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Bridgewater, NJlexblog.com

Amneal Announces FDA Acceptance of aBLA for Bevacizumab

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a fully integrated pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, announced last week that the U.S. FDA has accepted its aBLA seeking approval of a biosimilar of Avastin® (bevacizumab). This biosimilar was developed in collaboration with Spain-based biopharmaceutical company mAbxience, which had obtained approval earlier this year to market its bevacizumab biosimilar in Europe. According to Amneal’s press release, “Amneal is seeking approval for Bevacizumab for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, in combination with intravenous fluorouracil-based chemotherapy for first- or second-line treatment and metastatic colorectal cancer, in combination with fluoropyrimidine-irinotecan- or fluoropyrimidine-oxaliplatin-based chemotherapy for second-line treatment in patients who have progressed on a first line Alymsys-containing regimen.”