Second half gets away from Hawks in Game 2 loss to Knicks, 101-92
The Atlanta Hawks put together a strong performance in Game 1 of a best-of-seven clash with the New York Knicks, prevailing on a last-second floater by Trae Young. After a two-day break in the series, the Hawks and Knicks returned to the floor at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday with New York facing an increased sense of urgency and Atlanta looking to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the first round matchup. While there were plenty of positive moments, the second half swung to the Knicks, and the Hawks suffered a 101-92 defeat on the road.www.chatsports.com