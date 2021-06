The Mets sent Taijuan Walker to the mound in the second of a four-game series at Citi Field against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night and he was excellent once again. Walker started off the first inning a little rocky as he gave up a leadoff single to Joc Pederson, and then hit Kris Bryant with a pitch. Walker quickly put it together as he got back-to-back strikeouts of Javier Báez and Anthony Rizzo. Willson Contreras made things a little dicey though as he got an infield single to load the bases, that is until Ian Happ ended the inning by striking out to get Walker out of potential trouble.