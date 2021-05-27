National Memorial Day Concert salutes ‘our most important holiday’

A 32-year annual tradition returns this Memorial Day weekend. The National Memorial Day Concert airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on PBS. “It’s our most important holiday because it allows us to have all the other holidays,” Host Joe Mantegna told WTOP. “Without paying tribute on Memorial Day, we wouldn’t have a Fourth of July, Presidents’ Day, Labor Day, Easter, any holidays, because the United States wouldn’t exist as we know it. Freedom isn’t free and these people paid that price.”