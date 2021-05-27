Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickinson, Morris by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickinson; Morris THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DICKINSON AND WEST CENTRAL MORRIS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for central and east central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov