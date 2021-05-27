Flood Advisory issued for Dawson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 23:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Dawson FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHERN DAWSON AND NORTHEASTERN GOSPER COUNTIES At 939 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lexington, Cozad, Elwood, Johnson Lake and Farnam. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible over the area as more thunderstorms move through tonight. This will continue the flooding threat into the overnight.