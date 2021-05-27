Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gosper County, NE

Flood Advisory issued for Gosper, Phelps by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gosper; Phelps FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN BUFFALO, SOUTHEASTERN GOSPER AND PHELPS COUNTIES At 1102 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is expected in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Holdrege, Bertrand, Elwood, Loomis and Smithfield. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible as another round of thunderstorms move through the area.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Smithfield, NE
County
Gosper County, NE
City
Elwood, NE
County
Phelps County, NE
City
Loomis, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
CBS News

4 dead, 1 critically injured after hot air balloon crash in New Mexico

Four people are dead and one is critically injured after a hot air balloon crashed into a power line in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday morning, police said. The balloon's pilot was among the dead, and all five victims were believed to have been riding in the hot air balloon, with ages ranging from 40 to 60 years old, the Albuquerque Police Department said.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
EntertainmentPosted by
Fox News

Message sent: Berry turns away from flag during anthem

For the past week, they've played the national anthem one time a night at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. On Saturday, the song happened to start while outspoken activist Gwen Berry was standing on the podium after receiving her bronze medal in the hammer throw. While the music...