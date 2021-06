Raleigh's overhaul of historic John Chavis Memorial Park's community center and playground is complete, and it is a long time coming. Over the weekend, the city officially opened the spaces, including a sprawling playground with a tree house-like structure with long slides and lots of opportunities for kids to climb and scramble and a large sprayground where dozens of jets shoot water from the ground. And, of course, it continues to be home to a carousel, which has for too long played second fiddle to the one at Pullen Park.