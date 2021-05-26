Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

American launches vaccination app, Alaska flies to Cincinnati nonstop, int'l service increases

By Lori A May, Special to the Seattle PI
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeisure travel is on the rise thanks to vaccination confidence, and airlines are responding with increased routing and enhanced services. This week’s travel news includes a new nonstop to Cincinnati and an increase in international service. Keep reading to discover the latest airline news for the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
City
Rome, OH
City
Milan, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jfk Airport#Nonstop Flights#U S Travel#Travel Destinations#Network#Daon#European#Delta Airlines#Cvg#Daily Nonstop Service#American Airlines App#Cincinnati Alaska#Launches#International Service#Covid Tested Flights#Daily Flights#Carrier#Airline#Jfk#Leisure Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Alaska Airlines"
News Break
International Travel
Country
Greece
Related
Lifestyleworldairlinenews.com

American to add 14 more routes from Austin

Since the first American Airlines flight landed in Austin, Texas (AUS), 40 years ago this week, the airline has grown alongside the capital city. Today, American is making it even easier for customers to travel to and from AUS with the addition of 14 new routes beginning this fall, including four new international destinations, further connecting Austin to the carrier’s global network.
Lifestyleaviacionline.com

Alaska Airlines adds a new route to Cancun

Don’t miss the latest aviation news from Latin America and Spain in our newly Aviacionline English Feed at Twitter and Telegram . You may also follow us in LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for our broader coverage in Spanish. Alaska Airlines is targeting the winter break in North America and offers...
Seattle Times

Alaska launches COVID-19 airport vaccination program

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska has begun offering COVID-19 vaccines at airports, a move that was anticipated for the start of the summer travel season. The state health department said effective Tuesday, vaccine eligibility was expanded to include anyone in Alaska who is at least 12 years old, including visitors from other states or countries. Prior eligibility was for those who live or work in Alaska.
aviacionline.com

Lufthansa adds a new route to United States

Don’t miss the latest aviation news from Latin America and Spain in our newly Aviacionline English Feed at Twitter and Telegram . You may also follow us in LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for our broader coverage in Spanish. From June 2nd, 2022, Lufthansa plans to add a new destination to...
TravelTravelPulse

South African Tourism Welcomes United’s Nonstop Service to Johannesburg

June 3 saw South African Tourism (SAT) and United Airlines celebrating the airline’s launch of new daily nonstop service between New York/Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg (JNB). The new flight will depart Newark daily at 8:45 p.m. and arrive in South Africa at 5:45 p.m. the following day. With the addition of this new route, United now operates more flights to South Africa than any other U.S. carrier.
WorldPosted by
TravelNoire

Frontier Airlines Launches New Nonstop Flights To Jamaica

It’s now easier than ever to fall in love with Jamaica. Frontier Airlines kicked off its new non-stop flights between Miami and one of the Caribbean’s most popular destinations: Montego Bay, Jamaica. To celebrate the addition of the new route, Frontier is offering introductory fares starting from $99 USD. The...
Worldbusinesstraveller.com

flynas to launch nonstop flights to Seychelles

Saudi-based low-cost airline flynas will launch nonstop flights to Seychelles. The service will commence from July 2021. Elaborating on the new route, Stefan Magiera, chief commercial officer, flynas announced:. “Starting July 1, flynas is launching nonstop flights from Saudi Arabia to Seychelles. “The new route from Jeddah is operated three...
Syracuse, NYbusinesstravelnews.com

Southwest to Add Service to Syracuse, Restore Int'l Destinations

Southwest Airlines this fall will add Syracuse, N.Y., to its destination list and fully restore its international destination map, according to the carrier's latest schedule update. Service between Syracuse and Baltimore/Washington will begin three times per day on Nov. 14, with additional service on select Saturdays between Syracuse and Orlando,...
Kansas City, MOkcchamber.com

Southwest Airlines announces nonstop service from KCI Airport to Cancun

Southwest Airlines announced that the carrier will offer its first international service from Kansas City International Airport (MCI), with seasonal, Saturday nonstop service to Cancun International Airport (CUN) beginning on Nov. 13. Cancun, Mexico, is the top international destination from Kansas City with more than 200 pre-pandemic passengers per day...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Aerobility Launches Grob Program To Increase Disabled Flying

A partnership between a disabled flying charity, the UK government and various aerospace companies will see the effective creation of a new aircraft type this summer when the first Grob G109 Able light aircraft arrive in the UK. The first two aircraft in Aerobility’s Project Able program are to be...
New Orleans, LAneworleanscitybusiness.com

Alaska Airlines adds nonstop flight from New Orleans

Alaska Airlines on Thursday said it’s adding a nonstop route to its lineup at Louis Armstrong International Airport. The airline is flying to Portland, Oregon from New Orleans three times a week. The flights begin Dec. 16, a news release said. Alaska Airlines also is expanding service at airports in...
Travelpubclub.com

American Airlines & Carnival Cruise Line Providing Service To Yucatán, Mexico

Tourists Returning To Its Gulf of Mexico Beaches And Mayan Ruins. American Airlines has landed and Carnival Cruise Line is arriving, marking a major move in the return of tourism to the State of Yucatan, Mexico. American’s weekly service, a 2-hour, 40-minute flight from Dallas Fort-Worth airport, is now operating...
northwestgeorgianews.com

American Airlines to discontinue inflight magazine after 55 years

American Airlines will discontinue its inflight magazine American Way, the glossy publication that has lining the company’s seatback pockets since 1966. The Fort Worth-based airline said it will retire the magazine at the end of this month, suggesting it no longer aligns with the entertainment options preferred by travelers. American described the magazine’s death as “bittersweet.”
LifestyleMySanAntonio

Routes: New Bay Area flights + United's ski plans, Spirit, AA, France, Spain, Global Entry, more

In the latest developments, new Bay Area routes or added flights are now available from JetBlue, Alaska Airlines and Southwest, with more coming later this year from Alaska and Southwest; other California routes are being added by Frontier, Alaska, American and Southwest; United plans a full winter schedule from SFO to Rocky Mountain ski resorts; Spirit Airlines and American announce big expansions at Miami and Austin respectively; AA also plans to enter the air taxi business with next-generation electric aircraft; with France now open to U.S. visitors, airlines expand their trans-Atlantic schedules to that country; Spain also welcomes foreign visitors back; Customs and Border Protection now allows remote video interviews for travelers renewing their Global Entry memberships; Apple is working with TSA to let iPhone users store their driver’s licenses electronically; travelers could face delays at airport screening in the weeks ahead; Alaska Airlines seeks code-sharing deal with Qatar Airways; international route news from Southwest, United, American and Emirates; and LAX cuts the ribbon on its new “Terminal 1.5.”
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Airline trade body launches trial COVID vaccine passport app

A new Travel Pass iPhone app from the IATA aims to become how airlines can check passengers have had coronavirus vaccinations. "IATA Travel Pass is a mobile app that helps travelers to store and manage their verified certifications for COVID-19 tests or vaccines," says the IATA on its website. "It is more secure and efficient than current paper processes used to manage health requirements... This is important given the potentially enormous scale of testing or vaccine verifications that will need to be securely managed."