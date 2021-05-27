7 Ways to Build a Safe and Fun Outdoor Area for the Whole Family

By Patsy Wells, June 3, 2021 — Debbie Tweed and Patsy Wells have just returned from a weeklong adventure in Colorado. Our grandson Thomas McCurdy finished all his curriculum successfully at the Air Force Academy in May and following the tradition of all senior cadets he jumped into the ice-cold fountain after completing his finals. Michele and Dale, Tommy’s parents, arrived at the Academy early in the week because Tommy had to have all his belongings out of the dorm immediately following graduation. It took three vehicles to transport all of his belongings, which included a full-size keyboard, home. Parents…