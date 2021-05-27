Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

7 Ways to Build a Safe and Fun Outdoor Area for the Whole Family

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The current turn of events this past year has left us all feeling caged in our own homes. But just because we have to stay home doesn’t mean we have to be indoors all the time. Staying at home, especially indoors most days, can profoundly affect one’s mental health. Families can find it very challenging to keep themselves engaged and ensure a healthy living space at home. After all, the house should be a sanctuary where everyone can feel safe.

lakewood.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
53K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Furniture#Great Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family Relationshipscheyennestar.online

Fun With Family

By Patsy Wells, June 3, 2021 — Debbie Tweed and Patsy Wells have just returned from a weeklong adventure in Colorado. Our grandson Thomas McCurdy finished all his curriculum successfully at the Air Force Academy in May and following the tradition of all senior cadets he jumped into the ice-cold fountain after completing his finals. Michele and Dale, Tommy’s parents, arrived at the Academy early in the week because Tommy had to have all his belongings out of the dorm immediately following graduation. It took three vehicles to transport all of his belongings, which included a full-size keyboard, home. Parents…
Hobbiesembracehomeloans.com

6 Backyard Camping Ideas for the Whole Family

Camping can be a great way to bond with the family — away from the screens and the business of everyday life. But it’s also kind of a hassle. You have to vet campsites, pack food, load up the car, and drive hours all before the fun even begins. If you’ve got kids in tow, the struggle’s even harder.
East Stroudsburg, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Staying safe during summer fun

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Saturday is opening day at Dansbury Park's swimming pool in East Stroudsburg. The first glimpse of the summer heat is here, and so are the swimmers. "Our area has so many bodies of water. The pools give us an opportunity to give the community a safe place to swim where we have lifeguards so that they can cool off a little bit," said Autumn Arthur, Stroudsburg Regional Open Space and Recreation Commission executive director.
Ashland County, OHtimes-gazette.com

Hundreds of kids enjoy a day of outdoor fun

Fin Feather Fur Outfitters’ annual Kids Outdoor Day took place Saturday, June 5 at the Ashland County Wildlife Conservation League farm in rural Ashland. Hundreds of kids fished at the ACWCL’s pond and were able to enjoy and hear about other outdoor opportunities.
Amagansett, NYEast Hampton Star

Outdoor Fun for This Weekend and Next

For those with an appreciation of nature or a thirst for paddling, hiking, or biking, there are lots of upcoming activities that promise to be interesting. Saturday is National Trails Day, and the Friends of the Long Pond Greenbelt invite hiking enthusiasts to a 3.5-mile hike and lunch from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants should take their own food and meet at the Friends' nature center at 1061 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike. Dai Dayton will lead the hike, and can be contacted for questions at 631-745-0689.
Relationshipsdeseret.com

5 ways you and your family can have a safe – and healthy – summer

Summertime provides a chance to get outdoors – especially this year as the pandemic winds down. Intermountain Healthcare trauma experts are reminding Utahns about the importance of staying safe when out in Utah’s outdoors – or just out riding their bikes or running in their neighborhood. Intermountain hospitals have seen...
Family RelationshipsRapid City Journal

Family Fun Fridays at library

The public is invited to the Chadron Public Library fo for free family-friendly programs for adults and children to have some squirmy, buggy, birdie fun this summer. Each event will last about 1 hour to 90 minutes (depending on the activity) on Fridays in June at 1 p.m. The library is located at 507 Bordeaux Street. Please call 308-432-0531 for more information.
Family RelationshipsCentral Virginian

Family-Friendly Ideas for Summer Fun

(Family Features) Warm, sunny days are the perfect setting for making family memories, but they’re also ideal opportunities to encourage kids to get creative and let their imaginations soar. These ideas for summertime activities encourage family interaction, and the more kids get to help plan and organize the details, the...
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Staying Safe Outdoors in Southlake this Summer

With so many fantastic outdoor opportunities in Southlake, we decided to create a list of outdoor safety tips to ensure your summer consists of only happy memories. Summer is here, and the fun is just beginning! From athletic leagues and summer camps to our beautiful parks and playgrounds, there are plenty of opportunities to get outside this summer. Make sure to keep the following safety tips in mind when you venture out in Southlake and beyond.
Theater & Dancemacaronikid.com

Anythink mySummer Returns with Exciting Events for the Whole Family!

Let creativity be your guide – wherever wonder takes you. mySummer, Anythink's annual summer program, returns with special events for participants of all ages. And best of all... it's FREE!. Did you know? Keeping minds engaged over the summer break is essential to a successful school year. High-quality learning experiences...
Lifestyletireball.com

Enjoying Yourself Outdoors Safely

As the weather warms up, doing things outside becomes more and more attractive. The warmer months are ideal for spending time with friends and family, from having picnics and barbecues to outdoor rec-league sports and other activities. But along with spending more time outdoors comes the risk of overexposure from...
Family RelationshipsUSA Today

14 subscription boxes the whole family can enjoy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As summer rolls around, chances are you’ll be looking for activities that your whole family can do together, and what better way to spend quality time together and keep everyone engaged than with a cool subscription box? There are lots of monthlysubscription services targeted toward families, including options that are educational, entertaining, or just plain fun!
GardeningMidland Daily News

9 drought-tolerant plants for any outdoor space

Drought-tolerant plants have many benefits, whether you’re in a drought (hello, California) or just bad at remembering to water them. These hardy plants can survive on minimal water, which saves you water and time and money. Whether you have a garden or just a small balcony, if you’re looking to own plants that can withstand a hot summer (or many of them), here are nine drought-tolerant plants to consider.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Indianapolis Moms: Area splash pads, water fun for family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Summer break is in full swing along with summer-like temperatures. With the increase in the temperatures and humidity, the search for ways to cool off is likely underway for many. Kait Baumgartner, an Indianapolis Moms contributor, was on Daybreak Wednesday. She talked about some area places to...
Claremont, CAclaremont-courier.com

Outdoor summer activities for families

For the first time in over a year, residents in and around the community got a taste of summer normalcy as they gathered at Shelton Park on Tuesday to kick off Los Angeles County Library’s outdoor programs for kids and teens. On a sunny, breezy afternoon, about 25 parents and...
Family Relationshipsgoodsam.com

Grande Prairie: Fun for the Whole Family

While the downtown core of Grande Prairie is bursting with fantastic urban adventures, there’s a lot to do beyond the central streets of this beautiful city. With the Grande Plan, come explore the excellent shops, strolls and sports of the South Bear Creek neighborhood. There’s both indoor and outdoor fun for the whole family, so pick your favorites from the list and get ready for an unforgettable time together!
Raytown, MOlstribune.net

Free Family Fun At Kenagy Park

Raytown Parks and Recreation is host their annual Raytown Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jun. 17 at C. Lee Kenagy Park located at 7834 Raytown Road in Raytown. This annual day encourages parents, friends, and family to take the day off and spend time with children.
Lifestylenorthstarmeetingsgroup.com

The Meet Outside Guide: How to Plan Fun & Fabulous Outdoor Team-Building Activities

Planning outdoor gatherings for corporate events and group team building has never been more on trend. Even as COVID-19 safety protocols continue to dial back, there’s just something about the fresh air and natural soundtrack that enhances the overall experience and keeps meeting plans heading outdoors. Our industry experts put...