There was an item in the news this morning (June 9th) about a person calling themself a doctor who testified before the Ohio legislature that people who are vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus become magnetized so that their car keys, for example, stick to their foreheads. Also that the vaccine was somehow “activated” by signals from 5G cell towers. My first reaction was to note that she forgot to mention that space lasers cause vaccinated people to glow in the dark. My second reaction was to be appalled: apparently no legislator laughed at the nonsense she was spouting. And this brings up a serious issue. People find things on the internet and believe them, especially if what they are reading agrees with what they already believe or want to believe.