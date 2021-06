The Brainerd sophomore ran a school record time of 12.29 in the 100-meter dash in the Section 8-2A finals to qualify for the Class 2A state tournament. “We didn’t quite understand that she broke the record until we were checking the results,” Warriors girls head coach Ashley Rutman said. “It wasn’t a surprising time, but I think a lot of us didn’t understand how fast everyone was moving. She is a quick athlete and works hard at her technique and her starts.”