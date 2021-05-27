Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Finn Balor recalls his storyline with Brock Lesnar

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Posted by 
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Finn Balor caused a stir when in 2019 he decided to leave the WWE main roster to return to NXT. The Irish superstar, who will challenge Karrion Kross for the title of NXT champion this week, was also the first holder of the WWE Universal Champion in the history of the Stamford company.

www.wrestling-world.com
Wrestling World

Wrestling World

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Dave Meltzer
Person
Braun Strowman
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Karrion Kross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wrestling Observer#Raw#Irishman#Time#Things#This Week#August
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEPosted by
Fightful

NXT Title Match, Franky Monet 'World Premiere' Set For 5/25 WWE NXT

It will be an NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver rematch on the May 25 episode of NXT. Following a successful mauling of Austin Theory, NXT Champion Karrion Kross was confronted by former champion Finn Balor. Balor stated that he wasn't going to wait in line and he wanted his rematch. Kross agreed with Balor, setting the stage for the NXT Title bout.
WWEPWMania

NXT Championship Match Announced For This Month, Franky Monet’s Debut

Two big matches have been announced for the May 25 WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. It was announced during tonight’s NXT show that Finn Balor will challenge Karrion Kross for his NXT Title in two weeks. The match was made after Balor and Kross faced off following Kross’ non-title win over Austin Theory in tonight’s opener. Balor and Kross both agreed to a title match, which will be their first time doing battle since Kross won the NXT Title from Balor at the recent “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two event during WrestleMania 37 Weekend.
NFL411mania.com

Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 5.11.21

Heidi ho, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, and that means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy, and NXT has a big show for us tonight. Both the NXT Women’s and Cruiserweight Championships will be on the line — the latter in a two of three falls match — while Karrion Kross will seek revenge against Austin Theory for last week and MSK battle Breezango. And of course there’s more, but without further ado let’s get right into it.
WWEtheringreport.com

Finn Balor FINALLY Reveals Whether He Plans To Eventually Bring "The Demon" Back To WWE

The Demon was used to great effect during Finn Balor's first NXT run, but it soon became apparent that while using that gimmick, he'd almost certainly never lose. That trope carried over to the main roster, but WWE really dropped the ball on this monstrous persona on RAW and SmackDown, and it felt like a gimmick that was primarily used to sell merchandise. Since returning to NXT, Balor has focused more on being The Prince than The Demon, but does the demonic character have a future in the company?
WWEPWMania

Paul Heyman Comments On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status

In an interview with The A-Team on SportsTalk 790, Paul Heyman commented on Brock Lesnar’s WWE status:. “Asking me about Brock Lesnar is a highly intelligent question and I commend you on your efforts. However, it’s a hypothetical. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wanted to be back in WWE at this moment, at this particular time and place, he would be. And maybe, maybe he has been waiting for the live events, and maybe he’ll choose Houston to make that return, or maybe not because Brock Lesnar is going to do whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. If that happens, what will be my reaction? That’s a hypothetical. I don’t live my life on if’s. I live my life on absolutes. My father used to say if your aunt had balls, she’d be your uncle. She doesn’t, so she’s not. I don’t deal in if’s.”
WWEPosted by
FanSided

WWE NXT: Karrion Kross retains title in main event over Finn Balor

WWE NXT has been all about big matches in recent weeks and few were bigger than Tuesday’s NXT Championship match between Finn Balor and Karrion Kross. With that rematch on the horizon and much more on the show, including a face-off between Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes, NXT continued it is pushed to return to what fans enjoyed from the brand a few short years ago.
WWEComicBook

Finn Balor Confirms He Wants to Return to Either WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown

Finn Balor's ongoing second run with NXT has become the highlight of his WWE career. The former Universal Champion returned to the Black & Gold Brand back in October 2019 when the show made the jump to the USA Network, and while his stint was only supposed to last a few months he's been a pillar of the brand ever since. Rebranding himself as "The Prince," Balor brought a newfound intensity to his matches, resulting in outstanding clashes with the likes of Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest. He captured the NXT Championship for the second time in September 2020 and had Match of the Year contenders with Kyle O'Reilly (twice) and Pete Dunne before dropping the title to Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver last month.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Update On Finn Balor’s WWE NXT Future

Finn Balor has dropped back-to-back losses to Karrion Kross with the WWE NXT Title on the line, which has led to fans wondering what his future holds on the brand. “Regarding Finn Balor: I’m told members of the RAW creative team have asked for him for months now. No edict has come down from the top yet yanking him from Orlando. The NXT crew adores Balor so unless the main roster has major plans for him, I’d think he’s OK where he is.”
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Finn Balor Says He Wants To Return To WWE Main Roster

Finn Balor spoke with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports about his current gimmick, how he ended up returning to NXT, and his desire to get back to the main roster for another run. In terms of who he is in real life, Balor felt like the current iteration of his WWE character is the closest the two have ever been.
WWEringsidenews.com

Finn Balor Wants To Continue Feud With The Fiend

Finn Balor is one of the top Superstars on NXT as he is a former 2-time NXT Champion and has competed in high profile matches since his return to NXT back in 2019. Before that, Balor was working in the main roster for a few years, where he was not utilized well.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Finn Balor: My Favorite Career Moment Was Losing The NXT Title To Samoa Joe

Finn Balor captured the NXT Championship at WWE Live From Tokyo: The Beast In The East in July 2015, defeating Kevin Owens in a WWE Network special. Balor rose to prominence during his time in Japan, specifically in NJPW as part of Bullet Club. Winning the NXT Title in Japan was a return home of sorts for Balor and a special moment in his career.
WWElastwordonsports.com

WWE NXT Results and Analysis: Karrion Kross vs. Finn Balor (5/25/21)

A massive night was in store for NXT as the long-awaited in-ring debut of Franky Monet finally took place and perhaps the biggest rematch in the history of NXT went down between Karrion Kross and Finn Balor for the NXT Championship. Here is your official WWE NXT results with analysis and match ratings.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Finn Balor discusses his journey, injury, and “allure” of return to main roster

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Finn Balor appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast ahead of his NXT Championship match against reigning champion Karrion Kross on tonight’s episode of NXT in a wide-ranging interview. When asked about how much of the...