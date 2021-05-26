A New Level of Mastery: Tudor Black Bay Ceramic Debuts with Master Chronometer Caliber

Tudor’s flagship model, the Black Bay Fifty-Eight, is getting a precious metal makeover this year, with both an 18k gold case and a 925 silver case. The addition of gold in the line is significant because it takes the model up a notch in value, and the silver is surprising because it’s a rare metal for watches. From the 1940s, when wristwatches became popular, gold became the standard metal. It is soft enough to easily machine, yet hard enough, when alloyed, for daily wear. Silver was historically ruled out because of its softness and its tendency to tarnish. Times and timepieces change, however, and just as gold alloys are improving with ingredients (usually platinum) that make them harder, silver alloys have also been upgraded. Tudor is the first brand to introduce the metal into the watch industry, and although the precise alloy formula is top secret, Tudor says it has been rendered hard enough for daily wear, and made tarnish free.