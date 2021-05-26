newsbreak-logo
A New Level of Mastery: Tudor Black Bay Ceramic Debuts with Master Chronometer Caliber

By Mark Bernardo
watchtime.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who have followed Tudor in recent years have undoubtedly recognized that the Rolex-owned brand has forged a solid identity of its own, at times even venturing outside its parent’s corporate umbrella to work with other watch-industry partners, the most notable instance being its collaboration with Breitling to develop the caliber for 2017’s Black Bay Chronograph. For its latest, and largely unexpected timepiece, the Black Bay Ceramic, Tudor not only presents its first watch in an all-matte-black ceramic case, but also the first whose movement has been certified by the independent Swiss Institute of Metrology (METAS) as a Master Chronometer — a designation up until now used exclusively by Rolex arch-competitor Omega.

