Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota To Announce Incentives to Get Vaccinated

By Jake Judd
knsiradio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Minnesota is getting ready to announce incentives to encourage people to get the COVID-19 Vaccine. It’s part of Governor Tim Walz’s plan to get 70% of the state’s population 16 and older vaccinated by July 1st. Director of the. Infectious Disease Epidemiology for Minnesota Kris Ehresmann says using...

knsiradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Health#Tuberculosis#Disease Outbreaks#Syphilis#The Minnesota Wild#Minnesota United Fc#Twins#Offering Incentives#Free Covid 19 Vaccines#Public Health Decisions#Governor Walz#Complete Therapy#Minnesota Kris Ehresmann#Governor Tim Walz#Consent#Coercion#Tool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
HIV
News Break
Public Health
Related
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
Minnesota Statemyfox47.com

Minnesota reports 589 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX47) — The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Monday that another 589 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Two of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
INFORUM

Minnesota reports just under 600 COVID-19 new infections, zero deaths

ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 589. SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW...
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.
Minnesota StateSt. Cloud Times

Zero new COVID-19 deaths, 589 new cases in Minnesota on Monday

No Minnesotans were added to the state's COVID-19 death toll Monday, according to the daily report from the Minnesota Department of Health. The state reported zero deaths last Monday. There's been only a handful of days with zero deaths since the start of the pandemic in Minnesota in March 2020.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

10 Least Expensive Places to Live in Minnesota in 2021

The cost of housing has gone up a crazy amount in the last year. Many people want their own space but the cost may be too much to handle. If you're wanting to buy your own house and you're willing to possibly move, you might want to check into one of these 10 least expensive places to live in Minnesota in 2021. This is according to Niche.com. And accompanying each town I share a house that is currently for sale in each town to give you an idea of the cost of homes there. Let me tell you, the cost of homes in these towns is WAY cheap compared to most places.
Minnesota StateNWI.com

Minnesota legislative leaders say they have a budget deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The two top leaders of the Minnesota Legislature said they reached agreement with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz early Monday on broad targets for the state's next two-year budget, but that lawmakers will have to finish the work during a special session next month. Walz, Republican...
Minnesota StatePosted by
MinnPost

Legislature agrees to deal on exempting unemployment, PPP payments from Minnesota taxes

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders announced they had agreed on a state budget deal that will bring Minnesota’s taxes on unemployment payments and forgiven Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans in line with the federal government’s. Specifically, the state will exempt $1o,200 of unemployment benefits from state income taxes and will exempt all forgiven PPP loans.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Minnesota Statemyklgr.com

NASS Releases Latest MN Chemical Use Report

The National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) Agricultural Chemical Use Program is the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s official source of statistics about on-farm and post-harvest fertilizer and pesticide use and pest management practices. In the fall of 2020, NASS collected data for the 2020 crop year, the one-year period beginning after...