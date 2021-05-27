Chowan County Health Department

Tammie Gibbs and Donteana Gibbs aren’t just mother and daughter. They’re also now fellow graduates of College of The Albemarle. The Gibbses were among the 273 graduates who turned their tassels during commencement ceremonies this week at COA. To ensure social distancing, COA held four scaled-down ceremonies at the Performing Arts Center in Elizabeth City on Thursday and a fifth at COA-Dare in Manteo on Thursday.