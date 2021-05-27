Cancel
Elizabeth City, NC

Chowan County Health Department

By Submitted Report
Daily Advance
 13 days ago

Albemarle Regional Health Services announces its clinic schedule. Please call your local health department for clinic appointments or program information. The clinics are at the following locations: Pasquotank — 711 Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City (338-4400); Perquimans — 103 ARPDC Street, Hertford (426-2100); Camden — Camden Medical Park — Bldg B- 160 US 158 East, Camden (338-4460); Chowan — 202 W. Hicks Street, Edenton (482-6003); Currituck — 2795 Caratoke Hwy., Currituck (232-2271); Bertie — 102 Rhodes Avenue, Windsor (794-5322); Gates — 29 Medical Center Road, Gates (357-1380); Hertford- 828 S. Academy Street, Ahoskie (862-4054). Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

