Honoring service

Bill Martig of the Salem city traffic & safety department finishes placing a new street sign above the intersection of West Second Street and North Ellsworth, signifying the honorary additional name of Howard A. Tibbs Way for West Second Street from Ellsworth to Jennings. A Salem High School graduate, the late Tibbs served with the famed Tuskeegee Airmen during World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corps and received the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal posthumously in 2007. City council voted to approve the honorary name at the request of Tibbs’ son, Philip. (Salem News photo by Mary Ann Greier)