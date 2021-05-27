Fairy Garden program in Salem

Rowen Brinker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Brinker, received his State FFA Degree through the virtual state convention. His project to receive his degree is working at Cold Run Jerseys in Salem. The State Degree FFA is the highest degree that the state can give to a member. Members must earn or invest $3,000, complete 25 hours of community service, do eight FFA activities above the chapter level and have above average grade point in high school. United FFA is also proud to announce that three of its members achieved their American Degree. Shelby Kornbau, Bryan Himes, and Gabe Snyder. They will be receiving their American degrees this fall at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis Indiana. The American Degree is the highest degree to be achieved at the national level and requires that a member has graduated, has their State FFA degree and that they have performed fifty hours of community service.