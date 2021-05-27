Cancel
Salem, OH

Fairy Garden program in Salem

Salem News Online
 14 days ago

The Go Wild in the Park program “Learn How to Make a Fairy Garden” will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 16 in Pavilion 9 at Waterworth Memorial Park in Salem. Master Gardener volunteer Natalie Fraser will share what is a fairy garden and how to make one. The free program, for adults, is provided through a partnership of Salem Public Library and Salem Parks and Recreation Department to provide educational and entertaining programming to the community. Registration is required and may be done online at http://www.salem.lib.oh.us/ , or by calling the library at 330-332-0042, or Salem Parks and Recreation Department at 330-271-8913. For the convenience of program attendees should use the park entrance located at 882 E. School St. Pavilion 9 is located west of the duck pond and parking area.

Salem, OHMorning Journal

Super Cruise to feature restored Frostop mug

SALEM — The once familiar giant Frostop root beer mug boasts a new spin and shine, just waiting to take Salem folks on a nostalgic trip during the Salem Super Cruise. “I can see the memories flashing by,” Bill Greenamyer said to Edith Miller during a recent picture-taking gathering with the newly-restored mug.
Salem, OHSalem News Online

ACROSS OUR COMMUNITIES

East Palestine Eagles, 320 Taggert St., will hold their monthly drive thru sirloin tip and noodle dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. or sold out Wednesday. Dinner includes tips and noodles, coleslaw, roll and dessert for $10 or $9 for those over 65 years of age. To reserve a meal and guarantee one for pick up, call 330-853-8483. Meals will be delivered to vehicles.
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Lisbon, OHSalem News Online

Play it Safe bike safety presentation scheduled

LISBON — Junior Saddler, owner of Donna’s Bicycle Shop, will open the month of June helping the Columbiana County Park District with Play it Safe, an event that will feature a presentation regarding bike safety. Play it Safe will take place at the Erie Train Station on South Market Street....
Salem, OHMorning Journal

Rowen Brinker

Rowen Brinker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Brinker, received his State FFA Degree through the virtual state convention. His project to receive his degree is working at Cold Run Jerseys in Salem. The State Degree FFA is the highest degree that the state can give to a member. Members must earn or invest $3,000, complete 25 hours of community service, do eight FFA activities above the chapter level and have above average grade point in high school. United FFA is also proud to announce that three of its members achieved their American Degree. Shelby Kornbau, Bryan Himes, and Gabe Snyder. They will be receiving their American degrees this fall at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis Indiana. The American Degree is the highest degree to be achieved at the national level and requires that a member has graduated, has their State FFA degree and that they have performed fifty hours of community service.
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Auxiliary breakfast

Salem VFW Post 892 Auxiliary will host a breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the post home, 496 Arch St. Haystacks and traditional breakfasts are $6 with dine-in and drive-through available.
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Perry Fire pasta fundraiser

Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department members, from left, Firefighter Dennis Perry Sr., Lt. Brandon Planisky, Chief Brandon Smith, Assistant Chief Doug Messimer, Firefighter Thomas Leyman and Firefighter Dalton Maurer prepare for the department’s spaghetti dinner fundraiser set from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Salem Eagles, 1884 N. Ellsworth Ave., Salem. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and under 6 free. Carryouts will be available. A raffle basket auction and 50/50 raffle will be held also. All proceeds will go toward the purchase of two gas meters for the department. (Salem News photo by Mary Ann Greier)
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Survey: Salem Fire Department ranks with the best

SALEM — The Salem Fire Department maintained its Class 3 status for fire protection this year, meaning city residents should continue to see a better rate on their property insurance. “People should be proud. Only 5 percent of departments around the country have a rating better than us,” SFD Chief...
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Michele L. Divencenzo to become bride of Robert L. Ketchum

Robert L. Ketchum Jr. of Salem, Ohio and Michele L. Divencenzo formerly of East Liverpool, Ohio will be married June 13, 2021 at Church of the Center in Salem, Ohio by Pastor Tim Ginter. Robert is the son of the late Robert and Anna Jean Ketchum of Salem, Ohio and Michele was raised by her late grandparents Fred and Pat Smith of East Liverpool, Ohio. Michele’s daughters Carisa and Morgan will be standing alongside with their mother. Robert’s best friend Dan Knapp will be his best man.
Lisbon, OHMorning Journal

COMMUNITY CORNER

The Lisbon Historical Society is sponsoring a one-day Christmas in July bus trip to Castle Noel, Corkscrew Saloon and shopping in historic Medina July 21. The bus will leave from the Lisbon Train Depot behind the First United Methodist Church at 8 a.m. and returning at 6 p.m. The charge is $100 per person, which includes all gratuities.
Salem, OHSalem News Online

WB honors top seniors during Recognition Banquet

BELOIT – West Branch High School held its 31st annual Senior Academic Recognition Banquet May 12 at Boneshakers at Timberlanes Complex in Salem. This year’s banquet honored 17 students who are in the top ten percent of the Class of 2021 along with their parents and a teacher chosen by each honored senior.
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Bee program offered at Smucker House

The Salem Federation of Women’s Clubs Smucker House will open its garden to the public for free to have fun and learn about bees, butterflies, buds and flowers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22. Salem recently became one of the National Bee Cities and the Smucker House garden...
Salem, OHFarm and Dairy

ONLINE: Brick home and misc.

I the undersigned will sell at Online Public Auction. 996 Franklin St., Salem, Ohio 44460. Consisting of a 1½ story brick home built in 1935 of approximately 1140 square feet. First floor kitchen with built in cabinets and Pergo over hardwood flooring. Formal dining room and living room with brick fireplace and Pergo over hardwood flooring. Small full bath. 3 bedrooms with closets. Full basement with natural gas forced air heat, breaker box electric, central air. 3 finished rooms and ¾ bath. Covered front porch. 2 car semi-detached garage with flat roof.
Salem, OHAlliance Review

United FFA member earns state degree

Rowen Brinker of Salem has received his State FFA Degree for a project operating at Cold Run Jerseys in Salem. Brinker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Brinker and a member of United FFA, learned of the award during the recent virtual state convention. Brinker was recognized for completing all...
Columbiana County, OHMorning Journal

Solid Waste District celebrates new facility

CARROLLTON — The trucks that pick up the recycling bins throughout the Carroll, Columbiana and Harrison Solid Waste District will have a new home after the grand opening earlier this week of the group’s new headquarters. Columbiana County Commissioner Tim Weigle said the new garage at the back of the...
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Vaccine clinic updates for Alliance area

Updates on COVID-19 vaccines and protocols have come in from various entities around the greater Alliance area and beyond, along with information from Ohio Department of Health. Vaccines in Mahoning County. Mahoning County Public Health announced the opening of appointments for an evening clinic in the Campbell, Struthers and Coitsville...
Stark County, OHAlliance Review

Area news in brief for May 14

VETERANS MEETING – Stark County Veterans Service Commission plans its regular meeting at 1 p.m. May 19 at the Veterans Service Commission office, 2955 Wise Ave. NW in Plain Township. STARK VACCINES – Stark County Health Department has announced walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics for Monday and Tuesday at the Whipple-Dale...
Columbiana County, OHSalem News Online

Salem Twp. accepts donation for stone to mark Hart Cemetery

FRANKLIN SQUARE — Salem Township trustees agreed T. uesday to accept an anonymous donation for a stone to mark Hart Cemetery on state Route 45. According to Fiscal Officer Dale Davis, Trustee Bill Heston announced the donation for a stone similar to what’s at the Burger Cemetery on Lisbon-Canfield Road which will include the name of the cemetery and the date the cemetery was established.
Columbiana County, OHSalem News Online

ACU chair to speak at Lincoln Day Dinner

LISBON– The Columbiana County Republican Party annual Lincoln Day Dinner will feature the chairman of the nation’s largest grassroots conservative organization. Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union (ACU), will serve as keynote speaker at the event. It is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 26 at the Salem Saxon Club, 1980 Newgarden Road (state Route 9), just south of Salem. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
East Liverpool, OHMorning Journal

The Courts

County Treasurer vs. Ponnie Sue and Joseph Kemp, et al., foreclosure sought for alleged delinquent taxes for property on Orange Street, Beloit. County Treasurer vs. George A. Rowley, et al., foreclosure sought for alleged delinquent taxes for property on West Ninth Street, East Liverpool. County Treasurer vs. Joseph Dantona, foreclosure...