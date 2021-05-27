Fairy Garden program in Salem
The Go Wild in the Park program "Learn How to Make a Fairy Garden" will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 16 in Pavilion 9 at Waterworth Memorial Park in Salem. Master Gardener volunteer Natalie Fraser will share what is a fairy garden and how to make one. The free program, for adults, is provided through a partnership of Salem Public Library and Salem Parks and Recreation Department to provide educational and entertaining programming to the community. Registration is required and may be done online at http://www.salem.lib.oh.us/ , or by calling the library at 330-332-0042, or Salem Parks and Recreation Department at 330-271-8913. For the convenience of program attendees should use the park entrance located at 882 E. School St. Pavilion 9 is located west of the duck pond and parking area.