Organized Labor Notches Win As Unionization 'Fundamental Right' Amendment Goes To Voters In '22

nprillinois.org
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIllinois voters next fall will weigh in on whether the state’s constitution should be amended to include a provision that will establish a fundamental right for workers to unionize, and prevent a future legislature from making Illinois a “right-to-work” state. Twenty seven other states have right to work status, meaning...

