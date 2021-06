Area firefighters want the public to be prepared for another potentially devastating year.As reports of drought conditions persist across much of the western United States, the trauma of last year's wildfire season remains fresh on the minds of Oregonians. Perhaps nowhere is that more apparent than in Clackamas County, where residents both rural and urban understand how the course of a fire and evacuation levels can change in a moment's notice, threatening personal safety, property and way of life. Clackamas County is somewhat of a perfect microcosm for the larger state of Oregon. It's a place where urban, rural and...