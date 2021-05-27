Cancel
Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Issued By Barrington Research

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleH&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of H&R Block in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.26. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

