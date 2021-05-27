ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXFO. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.