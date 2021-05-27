New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Lindsay is witnessing improving order levels aided by favorable agricultural market conditions in North America. Commodity prices are high and net farm income is near record levels as farmers are gaining from strong supply and demand fundamentals. Demand has been robust in international markets fueled by heightened concerns regarding food security due to the pandemic. These factors will continue to fuel the company's top-line growth this year. Estimates for the current year’s earnings have thus undergone positive revisions lately. The infrastructure business is also well-poised for growth, backed by strong demand for Road Zipper projects and transportation safety products. A strong balance sheet, introduction of technologically advanced products, and investment in organic growth and synergistic acquisitions will drive growth.”