Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newr#Zacks Investment Research#Investment Analysts#Data Analytics#Research Analysts#Newr#Apm#New Relic Inc#Oppenheimer#Morgan Stanley#Bmo Capital Markets#Sec#Wealth Advisors Llc#Maverick Capital Ltd#New Relic One Platform#Marketbeat Com#Research Offerings#Company#Real Time Analytics#Ceo Lewis Cirne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 837 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

According to Zacks, “Lindsay is witnessing improving order levels aided by favorable agricultural market conditions in North America. Commodity prices are high and net farm income is near record levels as farmers are gaining from strong supply and demand fundamentals. Demand has been robust in international markets fueled by heightened concerns regarding food security due to the pandemic. These factors will continue to fuel the company's top-line growth this year. Estimates for the current year’s earnings have thus undergone positive revisions lately. The infrastructure business is also well-poised for growth, backed by strong demand for Road Zipper projects and transportation safety products. A strong balance sheet, introduction of technologically advanced products, and investment in organic growth and synergistic acquisitions will drive growth.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $51.12 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 636,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,122,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Nucor at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Analysts Set Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Price Target at $58.00

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.69.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 111.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Brokerages expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 25th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Horizon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to Sell

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “. NYSE:PAM opened at $17.42 on Friday. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “. A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Strong Sell

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Alarm.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.