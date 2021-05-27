Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. Several analysts have issued reports...

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays Plc#Kaz Minerals#East Kazakhstan Region#Russia#Zacks Investment Research#Barclays Bank#Market Segments#Royal Bank Of Canada#Bozshakol Aktogay#Marketbeat Com#Marketbeat Reports#Company#Mining Projects Segments#April 7th#Kazakhstan#Weight#Kyrgyzstan#Pavlodar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
PLC
News Break
Deutsche Bank
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) PT at $119.67

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.39.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.61 ($13.66).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Target Price at $36.12

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.12.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €221.86 ($261.01).
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.89.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.6% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.33.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.85.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 43,452 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,452 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.