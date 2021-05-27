KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.61 ($13.66).