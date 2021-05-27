Quanex Building Products (NX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “