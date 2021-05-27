Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYND. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.21.