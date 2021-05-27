Cancel
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

By Hayley Millar
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other brokerages have also commented on BYND. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.21.

