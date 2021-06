Surfside—Hours after the Champlain Towers condominium collapse where one person Is confirmed dead and over 90 still unaccounted for, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference to address the ongoing “search and rescue” operation being spearheaded by Miami-Dade County. Gov. DeSantis thanked first responders and noted that they were on the scene saving lives shortly after the collapse even without knowing the remainder of the building any “structural integrity” left.