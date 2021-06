This is a dedication post to my husband – a remarkable person that amazes me everyday. And yes as corny as it sounds, seeing him love our children makes me fall more and more in love with him. Honestly, I feel incredibly lucky and I just wish he felt an once of how wonderful I think he is. Such a selfless person who truly gives himself to us. A frontline hero dedicated to providing the best care at his job because he knows he is dealing with someone’s life, someone’s loved one and I truly believe he gives the best possible care.