Pittston, PA

Amy Lynn Callahan

The Citizens Voice
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Lynn Callahan, 45, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at home in Wilkes-Barre. Born in Kingston and raised in the Pittston Junction, she was the youngest daughter of the late Michael “Mickey” Callahan Sr. and Nancy Curry Callahan. A longtime Pittston resident, Amy attended Pittston Area Senior High School. She was a homemaker, who was previously employed as a certified nurse’s aide in several area facilities. She was a member of Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, Pittston.

