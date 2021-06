Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party was originally a party of protest. Founded in 1971 by Ian Paisley, the DUP stood for no surrender. It opposed every attempt by successive British governments to build power-sharing institutions, including the Good Friday agreement in 1998. Then, in 2007, the DUP decided to be a party of power, with Mr Paisley becoming Northern Ireland’s first minister. Since then, it has been the main party of government, first under Mr Paisley, then Peter Robinson and, until last month, Arlene Foster. Now, under Edwin Poots, the DUP is on its way to being a protest party once more.