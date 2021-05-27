Event Calendar

The College of Business would like to welcome Dr. Anil Kumar as Professor of Business Analytics and as the new Associate Dean of the College of Business. Dr. Kumar earned his doctorate at the University of Memphis and has been a professor at Western Illinois University, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and Central Michigan University. He has 30 peer-reviewed publications and has given over 50 conference presentations. He comes to us with many years of experience as a professor and department head. In those roles, he has been intimately involved in growing new departments and programs, the accreditation process, the management of committees and the creation of policies and practices that result in successful reaccreditation. Dr. Kumar’s official start date will coincide with the beginning of the second summer term, July 12th.