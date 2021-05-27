Cancel
Hempstead, NY

Event Calendar

hofstra.edu
 14 days ago

Hofstra University is pleased to have the public join us for some of our on-campus events, which are held for the benefit of our students. Please be aware, when attending events during the school year, when classes are in session, parking is often limited on South Campus to faculty and students. There is additional parking available on North Campus, approximately a 10-minute walk from Adams Playhouse, through the Student Center and over the unispan. Thank you for your cooperation.

events.hofstra.edu
City
Hempstead, NY
Hempstead, NY
Education
Emporia, KSKVOE

Pre-registration continues for USD 253 kindergarten, preschool students

Emporia Public Schools is in the process of finalizing their kindergarten and preschool classes for the 2021-2022 school year. The time is now for parents and guardians of those students to preregister them online in preparation for the enrollment process that starts July 19. USD 253 Emporia Community Relations Director...
Minoritiesthe University of Delaware

Center for Black Culture seeks mentors for 2021-22

The University of Delaware Center for Black Culture is hiring new peer mentors for the 2021-22 academic year. The center's Each One Reach One (EORO) program is designed to assist first-year and transfer Black students in their transition to UD. The goal is to provide students with opportunities to create...
CollegesTribune-Star

Veteran Rose-Hulman faculty, staff honored for teaching, scholarship, service

Electrical and computer engineering professors Cliff Grigg and Robert Throne shared the spotlight with a long list of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology faculty and staff members whose teaching skills, research and scholarly pursuits in their academics and compassion for their colleagues and students were on full display as Rose-Hulman successful dealt with COVID-19 health and safety precautions.
CollegesTimes Union

Intelligent.com Announces Top 10 SAT Prep Courses of 2021

Online guide highlights the most reputable study solutions for college-bound students. Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published its listing of the best SAT prep courses of 2021. The research features 10 leading programs across the nation based on flexible scheduling with multiple formats and personalized instruction.
LotteryInside Higher Ed

Stetson Offers Vaccinated Students Chance to Win Free Tuition

Stetson University, a private institution in Florida, is giving two undergraduate students full tuition for one year as part of a COVID-19 vaccination incentive program. Undergraduate students who provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 by July 25 will be eligible for a drawing to win one of two one-year, full-tuition awards. Vaccinated undergraduate and graduate students will also be eligible to win a $1,000 award in one of eight weekly drawings Stetson is hosting between June 11 and July 30. To be eligible for the drawings, students must be attending classes in person and be enrolled full-time.
Los Angeles, CAoyaop.com

Research Fellowship at Pomona College

Applications are open for Research Fellowship at Pomona College in Los Angeles, California, Pomona College. This position would participate in Harvard Evidence for Policy Design (EPOD) associated events as necessary. This specific fellowship will be under the direction of Professor Tahir Andrabi, who is the Stedman-Sumner Professor of Economics at Pomona College. Professor Andrabi is a co-Principal Investigator (with Jishnu Das of Georgetown University and Asim Ijaz Khwaja of Harvard Kennedy School) of the multi-year DFID-funded Research on Improving Systems of Education (RISE) project in Pakistan.
Culpeper, VACulpeper Star Exponent

HUTCHINS: Remember: Today's students are tomorrow's leaders

I hope my articles have been informative and have helped clarify some initiatives in public education. I have tried to explain the challenges teachers face, as well as stressed that—in all that schools do—the focus must be on what’s best for the student. The needs of students vary and schools...
Eugene, ORuoregon.edu

Krista Chronister to lead new Division of Graduate Studies

Krista Chronister, professor of counseling psychology in the UO’s College of Education, has been selected as the new vice provost of graduate studies and will head the newly created Division of Graduate Studies. Provost Patrick Phillips made the announcement in an email to faculty, staff and graduate employees, highlighting Chronister’s...
Commerce, TXtamuc.edu

New Associate Dean

The College of Business would like to welcome Dr. Anil Kumar as Professor of Business Analytics and as the new Associate Dean of the College of Business. Dr. Kumar earned his doctorate at the University of Memphis and has been a professor at Western Illinois University, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and Central Michigan University. He has 30 peer-reviewed publications and has given over 50 conference presentations. He comes to us with many years of experience as a professor and department head. In those roles, he has been intimately involved in growing new departments and programs, the accreditation process, the management of committees and the creation of policies and practices that result in successful reaccreditation. Dr. Kumar’s official start date will coincide with the beginning of the second summer term, July 12th.
Collegesuiowa.edu

UI students named to dean’s list for spring 2021 semester

More than 7,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2021 spring semester. Undergraduate students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Engineering, the Tippie College of Business, and University College who achieve a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.50 or higher on 12 semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session and who have no semester hours of “I” (incomplete) or “O” (no grade reported) during the same semester are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list for that semester.
Educationmayalaw.com

Fairfield Special Education: IEP Evaluations

A student’s initial evaluation must be full and individual, focused on that student and only that student. This is a longstanding provision of IDEA. An evaluation of a student under IDEA means much more than the student sitting in a room with the rest of his or her class taking an exam for that class, that school, that district, or that state. How the student performs on such exams will contribute useful information to an IDEA-related evaluation, but large-scale tests or group-administered instruments are not enough to diagnose a disability or determine what, if any, special education or related services the student might need, let alone plan an appropriate educational program for the student.
Jobshmns.org

Administrative Assistant – Youth Education

Employment Status: Part-Time Hourly (up to 29 hours weekly) Reports to: Director of Youth Education and the Vice President of Education. The Education Department at the Houston Museum of Natural Science strives to provide an inspirational learning environment, promote scientific inquiry as a mode of thinking, and to engage children in the wonders of science.
Educationala.org

Three manuscripts awarded AASL Research Grants

CHICAGO – Three manuscripts have been awarded the 2021 American Association of School Librarians (AASL) Research Grants by the Educators of School Librarians Section (ESLS) of AASL. Sponsored by ABC-CLIO, the grants recognize excellence in manuscripts addressing a persistent and recurring challenge in the field of school librarianship. Each grant consists of a $350 award and the opportunity to present the paper at the 2021 AASL National Conference.
Collegescollegiateparent.com

Top 10 Advantages of a Small College

All too often, high school seniors “follow the herd” to a large university, with a group of their friends, without even considering other college options. One often-overlooked category is small residential colleges. By “small,” I mean fewer than 3,000 full-time undergraduate students living on campus, of which there are about 700 in the U.S.
Collegesnkythrives.com

NKY educator will work on national higher ed model

Across Kentucky, there’s been a worrisome trend at public universities and colleges. Undergraduate enrollment at four-year publics has dropped 9% overall between the academic years 2016 and 2021, says the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education. The pandemic aggravated that trend, as total enrollment in Kentucky, including at private colleges and...
Public Healththecharlotteweekly.com

Teacher reflects on the COVID-19 school year

With the ongoing pandemic, severe changes have been made in all aspects of life, especially in the field of education. However, it is important to think about a teacher’s perspective during these challenging times with emphasis on students and education. Teachers are, arguably, one of the most impacted occupations during these trying times, and it is important to understand the challenges they face, especially in regards to the changes they have made in educating their students.
Tampa, FLOracle

R. Anthony Rolle confirmed as College of Education dean

R. Anthony Rolle was announced as the new Dean of the College of Education on Tuesday at the Board of Trustees (BOT) meeting, replacing Interim Dean Judith Ponticell. He will officially begin his term as dean in August. For the past four years Rolle served as dean of the Alan...
Norfolk, NENews Channel Nebraska

Northeast chosen for elite education program

NORFOLK -- Northeast Community College is one of 25 colleges across the U.S. selected to participate in a program meant to improve student career paths: Columbia University's Summer 2021 Institute; Guided Pathways at Rural Colleges: Using Data to Launch Large-Scale Reform. It is meant to help students chose and focus...
Public HealtheSchool Online

Virtual learning will become more permanent post-COVID

About two in 10 U.S. school districts have already adopted, plan to adopt or are considering adopting virtual learning after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a RAND Corporation study published earlier this year. The survey of district leaders indicates that virtual learning was the innovative practice that...