John Young and his wife, Terry, farm 22 acres of preserved farmland about 6 miles north of the Lancaster County town of Manheim. Young was born on a nearby farm where his father ran a 20-cow dairy herd while working a full-time job off the farm. Young continued in his father’s footsteps with a full-time farm life and a full-time job as a maintenance mechanic at Alcoa in Lancaster, from which he retired in 2009 after 32 years.