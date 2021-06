Saskatchewan will allocate funding to assist in searches at residential school sites across the province. On Friday, First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Minister Don McMorris announced $2 million of provincial funding going to the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) for research into undocumented deaths and burials on formerly federally operated residential school locations. McMorris also called on the federal government to match the investment. This follows earlier statements in May that the province and FISN made in demanding the federal government take immediate action after news broke of the discovery of 215 bodies of Indigenous children.