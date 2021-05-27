Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Rising beef prices squeeze carnivores from Buenos Aires to California

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES/CHICAGO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Beef prices are surging worldwide, taking meat off the menu in steak-loving Buenos Aires and spoiling summer barbecues in the United States as Chinese imports rise and the cost of feeding cattle soars. Globally, the surge is contributing to the highest food prices since 2014,...

wsau.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
Clovis, CA
State
California State
City
Albany, CA
Local
California Business
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Industry#Meat Production#Food Prices#Buenos Aires#Meat Consumption#U S Prices#Market Prices#Food Consumption#Reuters#Chinese#Cuadrada#Whatsapp#African#Rabobank#Army#Nielseniq Data#Omaha Steaks#Embrapa#Beijing Newsroom#Jbs Sa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
China
News Break
Industry
News Break
Walmart
Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China to boost role of pork reserves in stabilising market

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Wednesday it plans to boost the role of state reserves in stabilising hog production and pork prices, after a more than 50% plunge in pork and hog prices since the start of this year. China's pork industry is recovering from...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn eases on firm dollar, U.S. dryness curbs losses

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures inched down on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar firmed, although concerns about dry weather impacting production in key U.S. growing regions limited losses. Wheat eased while soybeans ticked higher. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.1%...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-India's booming corn exports amid global rally ease supply worries

* Indian corn quoted below $300/T versus LatAm corn at $330/T. * Vietnam, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh key buyers. * Higher soybean, pulses prices may curb Indian corn output (Adds comments from U.S. Grains Council representative) By Naveen Thukral and Rajendra Jadhav. SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - India has stepped...
Agriculturegrainews.ca

U.S. livestock: July hogs retreat after matching contract high

Chicago | Reuters — Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) lean hog futures ended mixed on Tuesday after matching a contract high because of tight U.S. supplies and firm cash markets, analysts said. The hog market has surged this year due to strong domestic demand and solid export sales to China, the...
Birmingham, ALwtvy.com

Meat prices rising this summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The price of meat typically goes up during the summer, but many people are noticing significantly higher prices. It’s sticker shock....at every stop. Comparing costs at local grocery stores shows a nice steak to grill ranges from 13 to over 24 dollars a pound these days. A price pinch felt at chains.... and local butcher shops.
Agricultureinkfreenews.com

Hoosier Farmers See Crop Prices Soar In Historic Rally

KOKOMO – Area farmers are wrapping up the planting season in the midst of soaring corn and soybean prices that are on track to become an all-time record. The spike marks a historic rally from the dismal prices last June when corn sat at around $3.50 a bushel and beans were selling at $8.50.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat falls on technical selling, MGEX weak after rains in Canada

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures fell on a technical setback on Monday but the declines were kept in check by concerns about dry conditions in key U.S. growing areas. * MGEX spring wheat fell 3.3% after weekend rains in parts of Canada. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures hit resistance at their 20-day moving average, a level the contract has not surpassed since May 19. K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery faced resistance at its 40-day moving average. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon to show that good-to-excellent ratings for the U.S. winter wheat crop held steady at 48% in the latest week. * Good-to-excellent ratings for spring wheat were seen falling 3 percentage points to 40%. * USDA said on Monday morning that export inspections of wheat totaled 418,547 tonnes in the week ended June 3. That was near the high end of analysts' estimates that ranged from 230,000 to 450,000 tonnes. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract settled down 7-3/4 cents at $6.80 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat futures were off 5-1/4 cents at $6.31-1/4 and MGEX spring wheat for July delivery was 27-3/4 cents lower at $7.85 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Agriculturespglobal.com

Brazil's June soybean exports likely to outpace 2020 level

Brazil's June's soybean exports are likely to surpass last year's level amid strong demand from China, sources told S&P Global Platts June 8, which is expected to pressure US soy exports. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The demand for soybeans in China has...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybeans end mixed as traders eye weather

CHICAGO, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures ended mixed on Monday, with old-crop contracts easing on some profit taking while new-crop contracts rose on concerns that hot and dry conditions in key growing areas of the U.S. Midwest could threaten crops as they pass through key stages of development, traders said.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn rebounds on U.S. crop condition; soybeans, wheat firm

SINGAPORE, June 8 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose 1% on Tuesday after a U.S. government report pegged the condition of domestic crops below market expectations, sparking concerns over global supply. Soybeans and wheat firmed in Asian trade. "U.S. weather continues to be the major focus," said Tobin Gorey, director...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures tick lower amid softening Chinese demand cues

0305 GMT: Crude oil futures dipped during mid-morning Asian trade June 8, amid softening demand cues from independent Chinese refineries, even as strong demand indicators from the West and slow progress in US-Iran nuclear talks, which could lift sanctions on Iranian crude, continue to support sentiment. Not registered?. Receive daily...
Industrycdrecycler.com

Ferrous prices poised to rise

The calendar flipping to June has not slowed down the momentum in either the steel or ferrous scrap markets in the United States, with both busheling prices and steel output rising in the first week of this month. Metals industry information service provider The Davis Index says mill buying in...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise as crop conditions miss forecast

CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Tuesday a day after a government report showed that the condition of the U.S. crop was not as good as analysts were expecting. * Soyoil futures rallied, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade contract jumping 1.8%, but failed to take out the record high set on Monday. * Soymeal futures were firm on a bargain-buying bounce after dropping 2.3% on Monday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday afternoon said the U.S. soybean crop was rated 67% good to excellent as of June 6, 3 percentage points below the average of estimates given by analysts in a Reuters poll. * Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures rose 19-3/4 cents to close at $15.80 a bushel. CBOT July soyoil was up 1.25 cents at 72.08 cents per lb and CBOT July soymeal was $2.90 higher at $389.80 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn firms as USDA pegs crop condition below forecasts

CANBERRA, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose more than 0.5% on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged the condition of U.S. crops below market forecasts, stoking concerns about weakening global supply. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Argentine farmers sales of 2020/21 soybeans down from year before

BUENOS AIRES, June 8 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 20.9 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 season, after transactions were registered over the last week for 863,600 tonnes, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report with data updated through June 2. The rhythm of Argentine soybean...
California Statecapitalpress.com

California shell egg prices

Benchmark prices are unchanged for Jumbo, 8 cents lower for Extra Large, 9 cents lower for Large and 3 cents lower for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment remains mixed, usually lower. Demand is moderate to instances fairly good. Offerings are moderate to mostly heavy. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.00.