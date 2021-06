LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- Tukatech, the industry's leading fashion technology solutions provider announced the release of their 2021 line of products. "Considering increased activity for Demand Manufacturing, Micro Factories and Made to Order businesses, the latest products are designed to give much higher productivity with less number of operators," says Ram Sareen, Founder and CEO of Tukatech. He continues, "We are not looking to put people out of jobs, rather to arm them with the right tools so they can be more efficient and productive while adding more value to the organization and ROI."