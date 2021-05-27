Cancel
New porous biomaterial could help in bone repair

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists at Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have developed a new biomaterial made entirely from discarded bullfrog skin and fish scales that could help in bone repair. The porous biomaterial, which contains the same compounds that are predominant in bones, acts as a scaffold for bone-forming cells to adhere...

www.news-medical.net
