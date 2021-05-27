Prison term meted out to defendant in Nevada meth bust

NEVADA, Mo. — A 30-year-old woman caught three months ago in a Nevada motel room with 120 grams of methamphetamine has pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs and received a 13-year sentence.

Emily L. Collar changed her plea to guilty Tuesday in Vernon County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree trafficking in drugs in a plea deal dismissing related felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance and keeping a public nuisance.

Judge David Munton accepted the plea arrangement and assessed Collar 13 years in prison with the term to run concurrently with sentences she received on prior felony convictions for drug possession and property damage.

Collar and co-defendant Joshua T. Stoneking, 36, of Independence, were arrested on trafficking charges Feb. 6 when the Vernon County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant on a room at the Nevada Inn and found Collar sitting on a bed in the room with digital scales, two glass pipes, some drawstring bags and crystal substance in plain view on a table near the bathroom, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Inside the drawstring bags police found more bags containing a total of 120 grams of meth. They also seized marijuana, spoons, syringes and a cellphone on which they found numerous messages purportedly discussing the sale of meth and the involvement of her "plug," or supplier, in what she was doing at the motel.

An affidavit filed with charges against Stoneking states that Collar told officers that Stoneking had just left the room to go to a gas station next door. He was stopped on his way back and taken into custody. The affidavit states that he had a handgun on him and $775 in his wallet, including several $20 bills matching the serial numbers of bills used by undercover officers who had conducted a buy leading to the search of the room.

Stoneking's charges remain pending in the court, with his next hearing coming up June 15.