6 injured in area wrecks

Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday on Route HH, 3 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, Savannah M. Jones, 18, of Cassville, was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville. Her passenger, Jessica F. James, 18, of Fairview, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital. Their injuries were characterized as minor.

Their westbound car ran off the road and struck a driveway, the patrol said.

• Two Carterville teens were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 49 at Carthage, according to the state patrol.

One of the drivers, Destiny S. Robinson, 19, and her passenger, a 17-year-old girl, were taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries.

Their northbound car was struck in the rear by another northbound car driven by a 17-year-old boy from Carthage whose name also was not released by the patrol because of his age.

• A Seneca couple were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday on Route DD, 3 miles south of Seneca in Newton County, the state patrol said.

Driver Paul D. Lefon, 71, and passenger Linetta S. Lefon, 76, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.

Their westbound pickup truck ran off the road and overturned when Paul Lefon swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, the patrol said.