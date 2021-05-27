Cancel
UK recovery overshadowed by inflation and new Covid variants

The Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid variants raise questions over further restrictions easing. The number of daily new confirmed coronavirus infections has risen in the past month, fuelled by the Covid variant first detected in India – B.1.617.2. Prompting questions over the further easing of government restrictions on 21 June, the variant accounts for the majority of new cases in several locations, including Bedford, Blackburn and Wigan. The latest figures to 25 May show 2,493 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the UK, a gradual rise from 1,350 on 1 May. However, the number of patients admitted to hospital and deaths – which lag behind positive test results – has continued a gradual decline. More than 38 million people have had a first shot of a Covid-19 vaccine. More than 23 million have had a second.

